Theme Parks

Disney bringing new stories, characters to Star Tours

New additions will be added next year

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – A galaxy far, far away is about to get even bigger.

Beginning next year, Disney Imagineers will add new characters and stories to the popular “Star Tours” attraction at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

“Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded. We’re looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures,” Disney said on its blog.

Imagineers made the exciting announcement during the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London.

This is not the first time, Disney Imagineers have added new stories to the attraction. In 2019, Disney added a new destination when “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was released in theaters.

Disney has not said where the new characters and destinations will take guests in the future.

