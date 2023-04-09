Aquatica gives new details on all-new Turi’s Kid Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquatica Orlando has announced its all-new children’s play area Turi’s Kid Cove will open to guests this May.

The new play area, taking over Kata’s Kookaburra Cove, will feature watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles and an all-new slide being called Tamariki Twirl.

“When we open this area, you’re going to experience 12 slides, that is highlighted with Tamariki Twirl. It’s a smaller version of one of our more thrilling slides in the park. Really, what we’re trying to accomplish is (to) allow our younger guests to get that same thrilling experience that our more seasoned sliders get to experience,” said Brad Gilmour, park president at Aquatica.

Turi’s Kid Cove: Opening Spring 2023 (WKMG)

Leaders said the new slide will be a smaller version of the exciting attraction, KareKare Curl. Aquatica Orlando said the new attraction will be located between Big Surf Shores and Mango Market.

Leaders hope the new attraction will build on the park’s largest capital investment last year which included more loungers and beach chairs across the park, new quick service food locations and new body slide, Reef Plunge.

An exact May opening date will be announced at a later time.

The new children’s area is opening as Aquatica Orlando celebrates 15 years in operation.

