Legoland Florida unwraps ghostly foodie creations for Halloween event

Do-Nut Wake the Dead Doughnut, a ghoulish Bavarian crème doughnut topped with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm, and chocolate tombstone.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida has unearthed its monster menu for its upcoming Brick-Or-Treat Halloween event.

Beginning Sept. 16, guests will have a wickedly good time as they trick-or-treat around the theme park, enjoy live entertainment and meet some fun LEGO characters, dressed in their Halloween best.

On Wednesday, park leaders scared up some of the limited-time food and drinks that guests will find at the fall event. Some of the foods include a Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich, Witch’s Brew Soft Serve, a Do-Nut Wake the Dead Doughnut and a Squad Ghouls Shake.

Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich, a fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimento cheese spread on a potato bun (Legoland Florida)

The theme park’s famous apple fries are also getting their own Halloween twist.

This fall, guests can try the Happy Harvest Apple Fries, which includes pumpkin soft serve ice cream, camel sauce and whipped cream. Building on the sweet treats, guests can try a Churro de Los Muertos, a cinnamon-sugar churro and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in sprinkles.

Witch’s Brew Soft Serve, featuring lime soft serve and all the fixings for a perfect spell – a spirited sprinkle mix of bats, spiders and gummy worms. (Legoland Florida)

Legoland Florida’s Brick-Or-Treat is happening on select Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 29.

New this Brick-or-Treat, families can visit the Mad Scientist Laboratory, where a new element of the party comes to life. Every Brick-or-Treat evening, the 4D theater is transformed into a uniquely interactive character experience where families can meet LEGO Wolf Guy or LEGO Square Foot, plus pick up a candy surprise.

For a limited time, guests can get 2-Day, 2-Park tickets for just $99.

