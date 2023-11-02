73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Gatorland offers special deal on Screamin’ Gator Zipline attraction

Available for reservations through Dec. 17

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Gatorland, Orlando Attractions, Theme Parks, Orange County
Gatorland's Screamin Gator Zipline (Gatorland)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special fall deal on its acclaimed Screamin’ Gator Zipline attraction.

For a limited-time, guests can experience the thrilling adventure for just $49.99 plus tax, a $20 discount from the regular price of $69.99 plus tax.

This offer is available for reservations and visits until Dec. 17, and includes a full day of Gatorland’s attractions.

Launching from heights of up to 65 feet and flying over more than 130 giant alligators and crocodiles, the Screamin’ Gator Zipline allows guests to soar through the air at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Participants must be at least 36″ tall, weigh no more than 275 lbs., and must fit safely into the zip line harnesses.

Reservations can be made through the Gatorland website, at admissions, or over the phone.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email