Gatorland offers special deal on Screamin’ Gator Zipline attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special fall deal on its acclaimed Screamin’ Gator Zipline attraction.

For a limited-time, guests can experience the thrilling adventure for just $49.99 plus tax, a $20 discount from the regular price of $69.99 plus tax.

This offer is available for reservations and visits until Dec. 17, and includes a full day of Gatorland’s attractions.

Launching from heights of up to 65 feet and flying over more than 130 giant alligators and crocodiles, the Screamin’ Gator Zipline allows guests to soar through the air at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Participants must be at least 36″ tall, weigh no more than 275 lbs., and must fit safely into the zip line harnesses.

Reservations can be made through the Gatorland website, at admissions, or over the phone.

