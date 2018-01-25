Get in free! Holy Land Experience opens doors to everyone

ORLANDO, Fla. - Holy Land Experience, a Bible-themed attraction in Orlando, will hold its annual free day on Thursday.

Admission and parking to the attraction will be free, on a first-come, first-served basis, until the park reaches capacity. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holy Land Experience offers at least one free day per year to retain its nonprofit status under Florida state law.

In past years, the free day has caused massive lines and traffic congestion near the park.

Admission to the theme park typically costs $50 for adults and $35 for children, according to the attraction's website.

