Skip the morning rush with this new Walt Disney World ticket

A Walt Disney World Resort guest uses a MagicBand to enter Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World Resort announced Thursday their newest ticket option, the midday ticket.

The ticket will allow guests to pick from one of Disney's four theme parks and get in after noon.

Disney's said the ticket option is available for one, two and four day options at the theme parks.

The midday ticket is available Aug. 15 through Dec. 15, and ranges in prices depending on peak-season times.

Here are the offerings listed on Disney's website:

2-Day Mid-Day Magic Ticket: Admission valid after noon. Select tickets are available at $81 per day, excluding tax. No ticket available for admission to morning extra magic hours or Fastpass+ selections before noon.

3-Day Mid-Day Magic Ticket: Admission valid after noon. Select tickets are available at $78 per day, excluding tax. No ticket available for admission to morning extra magic hours or Fastpass+ selections before noon.

4-Day Mid-Day Magic Ticket: Admission valid after noon. Select tickets are available at $74 per day, excluding tax. No ticket available for admission to morning extra magic hours or Fastpass+ selections before noon.

Disney said on their website that tickets do expire seven days after purchase, and admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions.

