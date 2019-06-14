Universal's Hagrid coaster delayed, 24 hours after debut

ORLANDO, Fla. - Guests rushed to Universal Studios early Friday to try and get a close spot in line for the new "Harry Potter"-themed coaster. The only problem -- the ride was down when they got there.

Aerial footage caught the ride zooming around the track with no guests on board. Universal's mobile app had the ride labeled as delayed with no wait time estimated.

"We extended our operating hours yesterday until after midnight so that we could accommodate as many guests as possible," a Universal spokesman said. "We then adjusted today’s opening time to allow for our planned daily ride maintenance."

The ride began normal operation around 12:30 p.m. Friday with lines winding all throughout the park.

Another factor that could lead to longer waits is rain in the forecast. Coasters will shut down when it rains. Being in Central Florida, you can never rule out a shower a two. If you're planning on waiting in line be sure to check the forecast before you go.

The new attraction opened Thursday and was immediately swarmed. The highest wait time noted was around 600 minutes -- 10 hours -- to ride the new coaster. Universal team members passed out thousands of bottles of water to guests waiting in line.

The ride allows guests to board Hagrid's beloved motorbike and sidecar to fly on a family-friendly roller coaster ride through the wizarding world and witness some of the land's most magical creatures.

Guests can experience a freewheeling coaster flight where you twist, turn and rush forward -- and backward -- at speeds up to 50 mph into the dark forest.

