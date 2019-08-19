Universal riders photographed making white supremacy, Nazi gestures

Four riders on Universal Studios "Revenge of the Mummy" use Nazi and white supremacy hand gestures. (Image: Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of riders on Universal Studios "Revenge of the Mummy" attraction made racist hand gestures in a photo taken during the ride, according to a post on Universal Orlando Resorts annual passholders' Facebook page.

Photos taken during Universal's Passholder Appreciation Days posted to the passholders' group page showed four people on the ride making the Nazi salute and another hand gesture associated with white supremacy groups.

News 6 has decided to blot the image because of its offensive nature.

Other passholders on the Facebook group were quick to point out the hateful actions, and the photo was removed Monday by Universal Orlando.

A post from Universal Orlando Resorts said that the group will be banned from the parks.

"Hate has no place here --- and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination. We stand for diversity, inclusion, and respect. This photo is appalling and we pulled it from our Facebook page as soon as we became aware of it," the post on the passholders' page read. "Any Guest using hate speech or displaying hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return."

A Universal Orlando spokesperson responded to News 6 with the same message posted to the Facebook page but declined to comment further.

