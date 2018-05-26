How Subtropical Storm Alberto could affect Central Florida, by county

Many Central Florida counties are expected to start experiencing rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency on Saturday in anticipation of the storm. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for areas of Lake, Sumter, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Brevard counties.

As of Saturday afternoon, the system is moving north at 13 miles per hour. It's expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning near Alabama.Here's a county-by-county look at how it could affect where you live:

Lake, Sumter and Marion counties

The Western position of these counties puts them closer to the storm's path than other Central Florida areas. Because of this, they are predicted to experience some of the heaviest rainfall.

Five to 8 inches of rain are expected, with the possibility of even more.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos predicted that the rain will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday and Monday.

Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties

Rainfall is predicted at 3 to 5 inches, but areas underneath outer rain bands could see up to 7 inches of rainfall.

The National Weather Service stated strong gusts of wind up to 25 miles per hour are possible.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said these gusts and rotating storms could potentially lead to tornadoes.

Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties:

These coastal counties are predicted to experience the least amount of rainfall, around 1 to 3 inches.

Before the rain, seas will be rough with a high risk of wind currents.

