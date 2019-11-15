Man dies after car crashes into palm tree, Melbourne police say
Wet roads may have led to crash, report shows
MELBOURNE, Fla. – An 88-year-old man died Friday after Melbourne police say the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a palm tree.
The driver of the vehicle was going east on Sarno Road and made a left turn into north U.S. 1 when the vehicle began to hydroplane, according to the crash report.
The driver lost control and left the road hitting a palm tree.
Police said the passenger, 88-year-old Antonios Peter Maniatis, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he later died.
The crash is still under investigation but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
