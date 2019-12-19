Cars strike drive shaft in middle of I-4 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least six vehicles struck a drive shaft Thursday while driving on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said the drive shaft apparently fell off a semi near I-4 west at Sand Lake Road.

Six cars and the semi pulled over in the area. It’s not known if the vehicles sustained serious damage.

No other details have been released.

The incident comes less than two days after as many as 30 vehicles were damaged by a pothole on I-4 near Longwood.