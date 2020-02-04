Man ejected, killed in crash on Beachline in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – A man was ejected and killed in a crash on the Beachline late Monday in Cocoa, prompting officials to close the roadway, according to police.

The fatal crash was reported on State Road 528 near I-95. All eastbound lanes of S.R. 528 are closed from I-95 to Industry Road.

Cocoa police said the victim was one of at least three people in an Infiniti that slammed into a dump truck in the eastbound lanes of S.R. 528.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other details, including the conditions of the others involved in the wreck, have been released.