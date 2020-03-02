Fatal crash closes Colonial Drive in Orlando

Published: March 2, 2020, 5:50 am Updated: March 2, 2020, 6:40 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Monday has prompted Orlando police to close a stretch of Colonial Drive.

The wreck was reported on West Colonial Drive near Edgewater Drive.

Colonial Drive is closed westbound at Parramore Avenue and eastbound at Westmoreland Drive. Traffic is being diverted to W. Amelia Street.

“The road closure will likely continue through the morning commute,” Orlando police said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.