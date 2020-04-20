Groveland woman dies in head-on crash that sparked Osceola brush fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Groveland woman was killed in a head-on crash that sparked a brush fire in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Denisha Glasford was driving a Toyota north on Kenansville Road Saturday morning when she crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a semitruck.

Glasford’s engine separated from the vehicle and landed in a nearby grassy area, sparking a small brush fire and causing the semi to burst into flames, according to the crash report.

The 62-year-old semi driver was able to exit the truck and suffered minor injuries in the crash, troopers said.

Glasford died at the scene, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.