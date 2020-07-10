81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

Family says man just turned 25 years old

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Fatal Crash
A motorcyclist dies in a crash in Orange County.
A motorcyclist dies in a crash in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday in Orange County, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported on Colonial Drive at Dean Road.

Details about the wreck have not been released, but family members told News 6 the victim just turned 25 years old. His name has not been released by authorities.

Family members said the man would take a ride every Thursday with a motorcycle group.

Six people were detained after the crash, but they were all released, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: