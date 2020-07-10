Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday in Orange County, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported on Colonial Drive at Dean Road.

Details about the wreck have not been released, but family members told News 6 the victim just turned 25 years old. His name has not been released by authorities.

Family members said the man would take a ride every Thursday with a motorcycle group.

#BREAKING: FHP investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at Colonial & Lake Downey. Family members say he just celebrated his 25th birthday on July 6th. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/sv53BMITzM — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 10, 2020

Six people were detained after the crash, but they were all released, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.