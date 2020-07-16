What the Honk: Limos, motorcycles and bears

ORLANDO, Fla. – I almost feel like we are living in a “What the Honk” world right now, but when it comes to traffic, we always have enough to call out.

The video above shows three instances of life in Central Florida.

The first one involves a limo with dark-tinted windows and no tag. Hey, driver, you’re basically asking to get pulled over.

The next clip shows a mom and baby bear strolling through a Seminole County neighborhood. Using the sidewalk, they look both ways prior to crossing the street. Yes, I know they didn’t use a crosswalk, but when you’re a bear you kind of can do what you want.

I actually took the third photo on Orange Blossom Trail. Not only does the motorcycle rider have both ears obstructed with headphones, which is a no-no, but he decided he was going to pass all the traffic on the right side and then hop in front of me and sit in the crosswalk. What I would have done to have blue lights in my personal vehicle.

I want to share the things you’re seeing, so keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.