Deltona man killed in rollover crash

A 41-year-old Deltona man was killed late Sunday in a rollover crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 11:35 p.m. on Lake Helen Osteen Road near Deer Run Court.

The FHP said the man was driving a pickup truck along Lake Helen Osteen Road when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and left the road.

The pickup overturned, ejecting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, an FHP report stated.