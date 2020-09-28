How simple mistakes on the road can create major traffic delays

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

I took Monday’s Ask Trooper Steve and put a little spin on it because of what I saw on my way home last Friday.

When I say, “Don’t make your traffic problems everyone else’s traffic problems,” I truly mean that in the most literal sense possible.

Last week I was traveling east on Lee Road approaching Interstate 4. For those who don’t know this area, no matter what time of day it is it tends to be pretty busy. So when I noticed that there was no traffic passing me for quite some time I knew something was wrong.

In the video above, you can clearly see what I saw out of my right sideview mirror. That is a semi-truck blocking all eastbound lanes because the driver feels they need to get into the left turning lane.

The problem here is this driver is obstructing the flow of traffic to all other lanes because they happen to miss their turning lane. Here a single driver has now shut down three travel lanes of a busy road simply because they made a mistake, a small mistake, a mistake that can be fixed without all the mess.

This happens a lot, a lot less than semi-trucks. If you find yourself in this position, simply keep going and redirect yourself down the road. Think about the other drivers and how mad you’d be in their shoes.

This is so ticketable that I wish I had my ticket book in the car with me. Not only is this a moving violation but as a commercial vehicle driver this driver would not be able to remove the points off their driver’s license.

A small mistake with a costly consequence.

