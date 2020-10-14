85ºF

Semi carrying eggs catches fire, closes I-4 near SR-408 in Orlando

Police work to rescue one person

Daniel Dahm

A big rig carrying eggs crashes on I-4 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A semi carrying eggs overturned and caught fire on I-4 in Orlando, prompting officials to close the interstate.

I-4 east is closed Wednesday morning just before the exit to eastbound State Road 408.

“Units are working to rescue one person in the crash,” Orlando police tweeted, later adding that the driver was conscious and talking.

Trooper Steve said drivers can exit at Orange Blossom Trail and head north to S.R. 408.

No other details have been released.

