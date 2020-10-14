Semi carrying eggs catches fire, closes I-4 near SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A semi carrying eggs overturned and caught fire on I-4 in Orlando, prompting officials to close the interstate.

I-4 east is closed Wednesday morning just before the exit to eastbound State Road 408.

“Units are working to rescue one person in the crash,” Orlando police tweeted, later adding that the driver was conscious and talking.

Trooper Steve said drivers can exit at Orange Blossom Trail and head north to S.R. 408.

No other details have been released.

UPDATE: Semi driver is concious and talking after being pulled from the wreckage on I-4 EB at the 408 EB ramp. @OrlandoFireDept says the truck was transporting eggs. pic.twitter.com/p2pyl2ax6O — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 14, 2020

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

EB I-4 x Kaley Ave - SHUTDOWN

- Overturned Semi .. carrying eggs

- EB lanes CLOSED

Alt: Exit at OBT take north to SR-408 pic.twitter.com/sVc5BQMDTk — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) October 14, 2020