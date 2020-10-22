85ºF

Fatal crash: Dodge Charger slams into wall near I-4 in Seminole County

Florida Highway Patrol investigates wreck near I-4 and SR-46

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

FHP investigates a fatal crash along I-4 in Seminole County.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation Thursday after the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed into a wall near I-4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported on the exit ramp from I-4 east to the State Road 46 exit ramp.

According to the FHP crash report, the 51-year-old driver of a Dodge Charger drove onto the exit ramp, left the roadway and ran into the wall supporting the overpass.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

I-4 is open in the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

