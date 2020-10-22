Fatal crash: Dodge Charger slams into wall near I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation Thursday after the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed into a wall near I-4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The wreck was reported on the exit ramp from I-4 east to the State Road 46 exit ramp.
According to the FHP crash report, the 51-year-old driver of a Dodge Charger drove onto the exit ramp, left the roadway and ran into the wall supporting the overpass.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
I-4 is open in the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
Happening Now- Seminole County I-4. Fatal crash- Dodge Charger vs wall on exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to SR-46 exit ramp. Use caution in the area. I-4 eastbound remains open. pic.twitter.com/pes4X7IJ53— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 22, 2020