Orlando police officer involved in crash on Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer was involved in a crash on Monday, according to agency officials.

According to Orlando Police Department officials, the officer was driving east on East Colonial Drive at Hughey Avenue while responding with their lights and sirens to an emergency call around 4 p.m. Monday and was trying to clear the intersection when a driver who was exiting off I-4 crashed into the front of the officer’s vehicle.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers responding and damage to the front bumper of the cruiser that was involved. Another vehicle could be seen on a tow truck following the crash.

Officers said both vehicles suffered significant damage.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police. The public information officer for OPD said the officer is doing OK.

The southbound Hughey Avenue from I-4 westbound exit ramp is closed while authorities investigate the crash, police said. Drivers are being asked to use East or West Colonial Drive as alternates.

No other details were immediately available.

