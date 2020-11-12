Is it legal to have a radar detector in my car? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A News 6 viewer submitted this question, “Are radar detectors illegal?”

“In short, no,” Trooper Steve said. “You cannot be pulled over simply for having a radar detector.”

However, Trooper Steve said drivers who are pulled over for speeding and are found to have a radar detector are more likely to be issued a speeding ticket, rather than receiving a warning.

Trooper Steve noted that “jammers,” devices that can disable law enforcement tools, are illegal.

