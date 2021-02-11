Beer spills onto I-95 during crash in St. Johns County

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of beer cans and bottles was badly damaged Thursday morning in a crash on I-95 near mile marker 305 in St. Johns County.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no one was injured in the crash on I-95 south, but a lot of beer was spilled.
“There is dense fog this morning so please drive w/ caution as first responders/utility workers work to clear the scene,” SJSO tweeted.
Two southbound lanes are blocked in the area.
Two southbound lanes on I95 are closed due to a crash at Mile Marker 305 (near the Marineland Exit). FHP is on scene & handling the crash.
There is dense fog this morning so please drive w/ caution as first responders/utility workers work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/1O7DQIMwPF
