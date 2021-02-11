68ºF

Beer spills onto I-95 during crash in St. Johns County

No one injured in Florida wreck

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of beer cans and bottles was badly damaged Thursday morning in a crash on I-95 near mile marker 305 in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no one was injured in the crash on I-95 south, but a lot of beer was spilled.

“There is dense fog this morning so please drive w/ caution as first responders/utility workers work to clear the scene,” SJSO tweeted.

Two southbound lanes are blocked in the area.

