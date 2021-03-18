Horse killed, 2 men injured when car strikes carriage on Florida road

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were injured and a horse was killed Wednesday night when a car struck a carriage on a Florida road, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Bowman Road near Milestone Drive in Pasco County.

The FHP said the horse-drawn carriage, operated by a 26-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling west on Bowman Road when a 2010 Ford Focus struck it from behind. The carriage did not have tail lights, the FHP reported.

The horse died at the crash site, and the operator and a carriage passenger, a 39-year-old Spring Hill man, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Brooksville woman, was not injured, according to an FHP report.

The operator of the horse-drawn carriage was cited for not having tail lights on the carriage, troopers said.