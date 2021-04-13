25-year-old Maitland man killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Maitland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:40 p.m. on Dean Road at Buck Road.

[TRENDING: Amber Alert for missing Fla. girl | COVID symptoms persist year after man wakes from coma | Tornadoes hit Polk County]

The FHP said the man was driving a car south on Dean Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto Buck Road.

As the car turned, a pickup truck heading north on Dean Road struck the right side of the car, which overturned and struck a traffic control box, troopers said.

Ad

The driver of the car was taken to Orlando Health, where he later died, according to the FHP.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.