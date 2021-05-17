Man killed in apparent hit-and-run on Orange Avenue in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An apparent hit-and-run crash that left a man dead is under investigation Monday morning in Orlando.

The fatal wreck was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 900 block of South Orange Avenue.

Orange Avenue is closed northbound at Underwood Street and southbound at Gore Street.

No other details, including information about the other vehicle involved in the crash, have been released.

