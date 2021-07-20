Clear icon
Traffic

Semi crash on I-4 in Seminole County causes major traffic jam

Wreck reported on I-4 east in Lake Mary

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A crash on I-4 in Seminole County is causing a major traffic jam for Tuesday’s morning rush.

The wreck happened on I-4 east near mile marker 98 in Lake Mary.

Two eastbound lanes are open and one westbound lane is open, backing up in both directions.

Details about the wreck have not been released, but video from Sky 6 appears to show an overturned and obliterated semi in the median.

U.S. 17-92 and Markham Woods Road can be used as alternate routes.

