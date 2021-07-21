Crash causes delays on I-4 in Seminole County

A crash in Seminole County is slowing traffic on westbound I-4 near Longwood. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Seminole County was slowing traffic on westbound I-4 near Longwood during the morning commute.

The crash took place Wednesday morning near State Road 434, not far from the rest area.

[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight| ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

** TRAFFIC ALERT **

WB I-4 x SR-434 (Close to rest area)

- all westbound lanes currently stopped

- Active Scene

Alt: 17/92 or Markham Woods #Seminole pic.twitter.com/4BfckE0CNJ — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 21, 2021

All westbound lanes were stopped while the scene was active but by 6:30 a.m., the left lane was open and the scene slowly began to clear, according to News 6 traffic safety expert and state trooper Steven Montiero.

Ad

UPDATE: Left lane open

WB I-4 x SR-434

- scene starting to clear .... slowly pic.twitter.com/WVE6rHikRJ — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 21, 2021

Montiero suggested drivers take U.S. 17-92 or Markham Woods as alternate routes.

By 7:15 a.m., the scene had been moved to the right shoulder and all lanes of traffic reopened, Montiero said.

UPDATE: ALL LANES BACK OPEN

WB I-4 x SR-434 pic.twitter.com/WXPeScBNlm — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 21, 2021

Details on what led up to the crash or any possible injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.