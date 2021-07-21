Crash causes delays on I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Seminole County was slowing traffic on westbound I-4 near Longwood during the morning commute.
The crash took place Wednesday morning near State Road 434, not far from the rest area.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 21, 2021
WB I-4 x SR-434 (Close to rest area)
- all westbound lanes currently stopped
- Active Scene
Alt: 17/92 or Markham Woods #Seminole pic.twitter.com/4BfckE0CNJ
All westbound lanes were stopped while the scene was active but by 6:30 a.m., the left lane was open and the scene slowly began to clear, according to News 6 traffic safety expert and state trooper Steven Montiero.
UPDATE: Left lane open— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 21, 2021
WB I-4 x SR-434
- scene starting to clear .... slowly pic.twitter.com/WVE6rHikRJ
Montiero suggested drivers take U.S. 17-92 or Markham Woods as alternate routes.
By 7:15 a.m., the scene had been moved to the right shoulder and all lanes of traffic reopened, Montiero said.
UPDATE: ALL LANES BACK OPEN— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) July 21, 2021
WB I-4 x SR-434 pic.twitter.com/WXPeScBNlm
Details on what led up to the crash or any possible injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.