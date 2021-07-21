Partly Cloudy icon
Crash causes delays on I-4 in Seminole County

All lanes now reopen

A crash in Seminole County is slowing traffic on westbound I-4 near Longwood. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation)
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Seminole County was slowing traffic on westbound I-4 near Longwood during the morning commute.

The crash took place Wednesday morning near State Road 434, not far from the rest area.

All westbound lanes were stopped while the scene was active but by 6:30 a.m., the left lane was open and the scene slowly began to clear, according to News 6 traffic safety expert and state trooper Steven Montiero.

Montiero suggested drivers take U.S. 17-92 or Markham Woods as alternate routes.

By 7:15 a.m., the scene had been moved to the right shoulder and all lanes of traffic reopened, Montiero said.

Details on what led up to the crash or any possible injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

