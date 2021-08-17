Search underway for driver who injured trooper investigating SR-528 crash, FHP says

An FHP trooper is injured in an altercation with a driver who crashed on SR-528 in Orange County, officials say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A trooper investigating a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Orange County was injured during an altercation with the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. on State Road 528 at mile marker 25.5 near Dallas Boulevard.

The FHP said the trooper spotted a car along the tree line and approached the driver. A physical altercation then took place, according to authorities, but details about what led to the scuffle have not been released.

The driver ran into the woods but had not been found as of 7:15 a.m.

The FHP and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are using K-9s and a helicopter to search for the man.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the FHP said.