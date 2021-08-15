Driver, passenger standing near car after crash on I-75 hit by tractor-trailer, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after getting hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 75 while they were standing outside their disabled vehicle following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 23-year-old Spring Hill woman was driving southbound on the interstate just before midnight Saturday when she fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, hitting a guardrail and ending up in the outside lane facing north. The car was disabled and without lighting on the interstate just north of County Road 514, according to the FHP.

The FHP says the driver and the passenger, a 22-year-old Spring Hill man, got out of the car after it stopped in the outside lane and were standing near the car.

According to troopers, the driver of a tractor-trailer, who was also heading south on I-75, did not see the hazard lights from the disabled vehicle and hit the car as well as the two people standing near it.

The woman died as a result of the crash and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.