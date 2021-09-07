Man struck, killed while walking in Titusville road, police say

Clear icon
Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed Sunday while walking in a Titusville road, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1400 block of North Washington Avenue.

Titusville police said a preliminary investigation shows that the man was walking south on North Washington Avenue toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a blue 2004 Ford F-150 driven by a Mims man, who was northbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There driver was not injured, according to police.

No other details have been released.

