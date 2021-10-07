Are speed limits on curve signs the law or suggestions?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer asked, “When driving and the speed limit is 55 mph and you come up on a curve that has yellow speed signs with arrows on it, is that the limit or a suggestion?”

Trooper Steve said these signs are very common and usually display a speed limit that is significantly lower than what it recently was.

“Obviously, the speed would be much lower in a curve rather than a straight portion of roadway,” he said. “But to address the question, these are not the speed limit. This is the maximum speed suggested by engineers that a vehicle should travel to safely negotiate a roadway.”

This is not to say that you can’t travel slower than the posted speed limit here, but in a perfect world and with perfect conditions, a driver should travel at that posted speed suggestion in order to not have any issues while driving.

“If the speed sign suggested 25 mph and you traveled at 30 mph, you would not be pulled over for speeding,” Trooper Steve said. “However, if you could not negotiate the turn properly, then other issues could occur.”