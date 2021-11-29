69º

Traffic

Woman carjacked outside Orange County home

Man implied he had a gun, deputies say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Carjacking
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was carjacked Monday morning outside a home in Orange County, deputies said.

The carjacking happened around 9:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of Queensway Road in Pine Hills.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, in her 30s, was confronted by a man who implied he had a gun and demanded her car keys.

The man then drove away with another man, deputies said.

The woman’s car was found abandoned about 1 mile away, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email