Woman carjacked outside Orange County home

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was carjacked Monday morning outside a home in Orange County, deputies said.

The carjacking happened around 9:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of Queensway Road in Pine Hills.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, in her 30s, was confronted by a man who implied he had a gun and demanded her car keys.

The man then drove away with another man, deputies said.

The woman’s car was found abandoned about 1 mile away, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.