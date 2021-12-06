Orlando man, 44, struck, killed while riding bike in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 44-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed early Monday while riding a bicycle in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 3:50 a.m. on John Young Parkway at Oak Ridge Road.

The FHP said the bicyclist was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross John Young Parkway. The victim was taken to Orlando Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old Orlando man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.