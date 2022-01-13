Body found in car after crash into Osceola County pond, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A person was found dead early Thursday morning inside of a car submerged in an Osceola County pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Granada Blvd, involving a vehicle that went through a fence and into the water, according to FHP.

[TRENDING: When am I contagious if infected with omicron? | World’s biggest bounce house coming to Kissimmee in February | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A dive team responded to help remove the vehicle which appeared to have a body inside, troopers said.

Ad

No other information has been released.

Fatal crash investigation in Osceola county is keeping NB Pleasant Hills Rd closed. Having a massive ripple effect. Huge delays out of Poinciana. pic.twitter.com/DCGGEIoRvV — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) January 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.