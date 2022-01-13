69º

Body found in car after crash into Osceola County pond, troopers say

Dive team responded to Pleasant Hill Road, Granada Blvd

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A person was found dead early Thursday morning inside of a car submerged in an Osceola County pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Granada Blvd, involving a vehicle that went through a fence and into the water, according to FHP.

A dive team responded to help remove the vehicle which appeared to have a body inside, troopers said.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

