Fatal crash leaves car crumpled, closes John Young Parkway in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Friday has prompted the closure of a major roadway in Orange County.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on John Young Parkway near Carder Road near Orlando. Northbound and southbound lanes of JYP are closed in the area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Details about the fatal crash have not been released, but video from the scene shows a that appears to be crumpled in half sticking upright from the ground near some railroad tracks.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Edgewater Drive and Orange Blossom Trail can be used as alternate routes.

Check back for updates.