1 dead, 1 critically hurt in crash on SR-408 in Orlando; highway closed at Mills Avenue

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed and another was critically injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that has forced the closure of State Road 408 in Orlando, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on westbound S.R. 408 near Mills Avenue.

Orlando fire officials said in addition to the critically injured victim, two others were hurt and four people refused treatment.

Orlando police have not released any other details about the crash, but video from the scene shows debris strewn all over the highway, which will likely be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are being forced off the highway at nearby Mills Avenue. As an alternate route, police said drivers can take Crystal Lake and go west on South Street or Colonial Drive.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

⚠️ Our officers are at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound SR 408 just west of Mills Ave.



All westbound lanes are shut down. Traffic is being diverted onto Mills Ave.



At the moment, an alternate route is to get off on Crystal Lake & go west on South St or Colonial Dr. pic.twitter.com/ZPCRAmfSVa — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 13, 2022