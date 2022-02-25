12 injured when bus collides with semi in Florida

MAYO, Fla. – A crash involving a semitruck and a bus Friday morning in north-central Florida sent 12 people to hospitals in Gainesville and Live Oak, WJXT-TV reported.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was heading west on CR-354 near Mayo in Lafayette County and ran a stop sign. A bus with 39 migrant workers onboard was heading north on SR-51 and broadsided the semi.
According to the FHP, the impact caused the semi to flip, and the trailer separated from the rig.
The victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
The FHP said the truck driver will be cited.
SEMI vs. BUS | A major crash on SR-51 in Lafayette County sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The driver of the semi (pictured here) ran a stop sign causing a loaded bus to ram into it. #News4JAX @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ePCDKdpDvV— Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) February 25, 2022