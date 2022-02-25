12 injured when bus collides with semi in Florida

Several are injured in a crash involving a bus and a semi in north Florida.

MAYO, Fla. – A crash involving a semitruck and a bus Friday morning in north-central Florida sent 12 people to hospitals in Gainesville and Live Oak, WJXT-TV reported.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was heading west on CR-354 near Mayo in Lafayette County and ran a stop sign. A bus with 39 migrant workers onboard was heading north on SR-51 and broadsided the semi.

According to the FHP, the impact caused the semi to flip, and the trailer separated from the rig.

The victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The FHP said the truck driver will be cited.