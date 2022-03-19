Eastbound State Road 50 reopened in Clermont after crash, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – All traffic on eastbound lanes of State Road 50 at its onramp to U.S. Route 27 was rerouted Saturday morning after a car struck and seriously injured a pedestrian there, according to Clermont Police.
Cars were being redirected onto southbound U.S. 27 by around 10:22 a.m. as police told drivers to avoid the area entirely. At 11:35 a.m., police said the roadway had been reopened.
No other details were disclosed.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Clermont Police are currently working on a vehicle accident vs pedestrian with serious bodily injury in the area of eastbound SR 50 at the onramp of HWY 27. All eastbound traffic is being rerouted southbound on HWY 27. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cnWdfBBUUc— Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) March 19, 2022