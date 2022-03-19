Eastbound State Road 50 reopened in Clermont after crash, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – All traffic on eastbound lanes of State Road 50 at its onramp to U.S. Route 27 was rerouted Saturday morning after a car struck and seriously injured a pedestrian there, according to Clermont Police.

Cars were being redirected onto southbound U.S. 27 by around 10:22 a.m. as police told drivers to avoid the area entirely. At 11:35 a.m., police said the roadway had been reopened.

[TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom | Patience grows thin as stuck Norwegian cruise passengers wait for flights home | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.