Crash, car fire temporarily shuts down I-4 eastbound in Seminole County, deputies say

Car fire on I-4 eastbound in Seminole County on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Photo courtesy of Deane Jordan.

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash and ensuing car fire on I-4 in Seminole County Sunday afternoon temporarily forced the closure of all eastbound lanes at MM 101BC (State Road 46 / State Road 417), according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash involved two vehicles and caused no serious injuries. One of the vehicles caught fire, as seen in a photo provided to News 6 at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: 2 arrested after missing man found dead inside trunk of vehicle, deputies say | US Rep. Charlie Crist talks run for Florida governor on ‘The Weekly’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The blockage was first reported at 1:55 p.m., yet was cleared by 2:08 p.m., according to Florida 511.

Another photo shows what was left behind of the vehicle after the fire was extinguished and lanes were cleared.

A car that caught fire on I-4 eastbound Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No other details were disclosed.