13-year-old struck, critically injured in Holden Heights

A child was struck by a vehicle in Holden Heights.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A middle school student was struck and critically injured by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Orange County, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Rio Grande Avenue at 29th Street in Holden Heights, south of Orlando.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 13-year-old boy was walking along Rio Grande Avenue at 29th Street when he entered the inside lane. Troopers said he crossed into the direct path of an SUV, driven by a 22-year-old Orlando man, which struck the boy.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the boy was taken as a trauma alert patient to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

The driver was not injured.

Orange County Public Schools said the student attends Memorial Middle School in Orlando. Parents of students who attend the school were alerted about the incident, OCPS said.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.