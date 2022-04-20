Driver killed in crash with concrete barrier in Orange County

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash with a concrete barrier on State Road 429 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. on northbound S.R. 429 near New Independence Parkway, west of Orlando.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.