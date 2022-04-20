74º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Driver killed in crash with concrete barrier in Orange County

Fatal wreck happened on SR-429

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Fatal Crash
A driver is killed on SR-429 at New Independence Parkway. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash with a concrete barrier on State Road 429 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. on northbound S.R. 429 near New Independence Parkway, west of Orlando.

[TRENDING: ‘Disney chose to kick the hornet’s nest:’ Florida bill threatens theme parks’ home government | Portillo’s opening second Central Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email