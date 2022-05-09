Deltona road shut down as troopers investigate fatal crash

1 killed in crash at Doyle Road and Mitnik Drive, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona road is shut down Monday afternoon as troopers investigate a fatal crash in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. at Doyle Road and Mitnik Drive in Deltona, troopers said.

According to investigators, the driver, a 24-year-old woman, crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Attention drivers in @CityofDeltonaFL



Doyle Road is SHUT DOWN from Saxon Boulevard to Courtland Boulevard due to a traffic crash.



Doyle may be closed to traffic for several hours.



Please avoid the area! Thank you! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 9, 2022

As troopers investigate, the sheriff’s office said Doyle Road from Saxon Boulevard to Courtland Boulevard might be shut down for up to several hours.

No other information is available at this time. Deputies urge drivers to avoid the area. Check back with News 6 for updates.