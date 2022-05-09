80º

Deltona road shut down as troopers investigate fatal crash

1 died in crash at Doyle Road and Mitnik Drive, FHP says

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona road is shut down Monday afternoon as troopers investigate a fatal crash in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. at Doyle Road and Mitnik Drive in Deltona, troopers said.

According to investigators, the driver, a 24-year-old woman, crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As troopers investigate, the sheriff’s office said Doyle Road from Saxon Boulevard to Courtland Boulevard might be shut down for up to several hours.

No other information is available at this time. Deputies urge drivers to avoid the area. Check back with News 6 for updates.

