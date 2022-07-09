Burning garbage truck slows traffic on State Road 408 in Orlando

Crews respond to a burning garbage truck on State Road 408 in Orlando on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Westbound traffic on State Road 408 was obstructed in Orlando Saturday morning as crews worked to extinguish a burning garbage truck.

The scene occurred at exit 11A (Rosalind Avenue), where police and firefighters closed the three rightmost lanes and allowed traffic to past in the leftmost, inside lane.

Video of the scene recorded from the slow procession of cars around 10:45 a.m. showed the City of Orlando vehicle still emitting some smoke.

News 6 is working to learn what officials believe led up to the fire, as well as if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

