Woman riding scooter struck, killed at Orlando intersection

Fatal wreck investigated on South Hiawassee Road near Metrowest Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orlando police investigate a fatal wreck.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman operating a scooter was struck and killed late Wednesday in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Hiawassee Road and Metrowest Boulevard.

Orlando police said the woman was riding her scooter when she was hit by a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene, but no other details about the crash have been released.

Traffic along Hiawassee Road and Metrowest Boulevard approaching the intersection was closed for hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

