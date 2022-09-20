85º

Car rear-ends school bus carrying 33 students in Daytona Beach, officials say

No injuries reported on bus; driver taken as trauma alert

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A school bus carrying 33 children in Daytona Beach was rear-ended by a vehicle Tuesday morning while it was stopped to pick up students, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The department said the bus was stopped in the area of 3554 West International Speedway Boulevard while loading passengers and was struck by the car. A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol said the bus had its lights activated and stop arms extended.

According to a spokesperson with Volusia County Schools, the bus was heading to Champion Elementary School and had 33 children on board.

Fire officials said one student was taken to a hospital to be evaluated; the district said no children were injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient, officials said. According to FHP, the 56-year-old Port Orange driver has serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

