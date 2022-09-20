Car rear-ends school bus carrying 33 students in Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A school bus carrying 33 children in Daytona Beach was rear-ended by a vehicle Tuesday morning while it was stopped to pick up students, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The department said the bus was stopped in the area of 3554 West International Speedway Boulevard while loading passengers and was struck by the car. A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol said the bus had its lights activated and stop arms extended.

[TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a spokesperson with Volusia County Schools, the bus was heading to Champion Elementary School and had 33 children on board.

Daytona Beach Fire says a @volusiaschools bus was rear ended this AM when stopped to pick up a child. Driver taken to hospital as trauma alert, one child taken for evaluation. Photo @DaytonaBeachFD @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/w7FFnnD5mq — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) September 20, 2022

Fire officials said one student was taken to a hospital to be evaluated; the district said no children were injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient, officials said. According to FHP, the 56-year-old Port Orange driver has serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: