Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, according to FHP

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.

As a result – the front of the motorcycle crashed into the side of the Tacoma – causing the driver of the motorcycle to be thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers said a good samaritan traveling southbound on County Road 473 stopped to assist the downed motorcyclist. That person – a 51-year old woman from Leesburg – exited her vehicle and was standing in the northbound lanes of County Road 473 with the driver of the motorcycle when a Buick Century being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Leesburg that was traveling northbound on County Road 473 crashed into the downed motorcycle, which the FHP said was still in the lane of travel. This caused the motorcycle to be propelled forward and collide with the motorcycle driver and the good samaritan, according to the FHP.

The motorcyclist – the 57-year-old Leesburg man – was pronounced dead on the scene.

The good samaritan – 51-year old woman from Leesburg – was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Tacoma and the Buick were not injured and remained on the scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information available, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

