7-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 7-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a car in Brevard County on Friday, according to fire officials.

A spokesperson with Brevard County Fire said the crash happened on Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road in Cocoa around 2:25 p.m.

Troopers said the child was on a bicycle and was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando with non-life-threatening injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other information has been released. Check back her for updates.

