Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road near Fort Jefferson Boulevard, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman who died was one of two passengers in a sedan being driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, with the other passenger identified as a 27-year-old woman, also of Orlando. That car was traveling southbound on South Goldenrod Road, approaching Fort Jefferson Boulevard in the left turn lane, as a sedan traveling north on Goldenrod approached the intersection from the opposite direction, troopers said.

In the second car were two people, described by troopers as an 18-year-old man who was driving the vehicle and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, both of Orlando.

The first sedan attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Fort Jefferson Boulevard, entering the direct path of the second vehicle and being struck on its right side by the oncoming car, the report states.

Every person involved in the crash was hospitalized and the Casselberry woman was later pronounced dead, troopers said. The man driving the second sedan and the other passenger in the first vehicle both suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the first car suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition, troopers said. Her driver was the only person who was wearing a seatbelt in the fatal crash, according to FHP.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

