TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole in roadway prompts lane closures on State Road 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several southbound lanes were closed on State Road 429 near a toll plaza in Orange County as emergency road construction began there Thursday due to an apparent hole in the road, according to Florida 511.

Three right-hand southbound lanes remain blocked before Independence Toll Plaza as of 8 a.m. Friday, at which time the hole appeared on cameras to have been filled somewhat.

Updated: Emergency road construction in Orange County on SR-429 South, before Independence Toll Plaza. 3 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 08:03 AM. https://t.co/v6pyyWVoge — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) December 23, 2022

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

