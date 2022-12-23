68º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole in roadway prompts lane closures on State Road 429 in Orange County

3 southbound lanes closed before Independence Toll Plaza

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SR-429 on Friday morning (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several southbound lanes were closed on State Road 429 near a toll plaza in Orange County as emergency road construction began there Thursday due to an apparent hole in the road, according to Florida 511.

Three right-hand southbound lanes remain blocked before Independence Toll Plaza as of 8 a.m. Friday, at which time the hole appeared on cameras to have been filled somewhat.

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

